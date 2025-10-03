Unfortunate John Cena update ahead of final WWE match

John Cena will be part of WWE Crown Jewel: Perth next weekend when he faces off against AJ Styles as part of a match that has been completely built up on social media.This isn't the strangest part of Cena's retirement tour, since the final five dates have been revealed and many fans have noticed that there are no appearances for Cena between Survivor Series and his final WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13th.Cena will be part of Crown Jewel next weekend before taking a month off and returning for the RAW in Boston on November 10th. He will then appear on the red brand the following week, seemingly to set up Survivor Series, which will be his penultimate WWE match.The Last Real Champion will then not be seen for the next two weeks, before his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, DC.While there is a chance that his final match could be built in the same way as with AJ Styles heading into Crown Jewel, this isn't what many fans would want for his final outing.John Cena's final WWE opponent is yet to be revealed publicly by the companyJohn Cena's final match has been announced, and while WWE fans know the venue, they are not yet aware of who he will be facing on his final outing.There are several candidates for the match, including a rematch with Brock Lesnar or a dream bout with some of the stars who have made his career so special over the past two decades.Cena has faced many of his biggest rivals already on this tour, so the spot as his final ever WWE opponent could be a coveted position that many of the current crop of stars are looking at.