Unfortunate losing streak continues for popular star on WWE show; last win came 511 days ago!

WWE Superstar Lola Vice faced Tatum Paxley during the latest episode of NXT.

During the show, Lola Vice and NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria were involved in a heated backstage conversation when Paxley intervened and confronted Vice. Hence, a singles match was made official between the two for later that night.

Paxley, embracing her eerie persona, initiated the match with an unexpected bridged pin attempt to catch Vice off guard. Transitioning swiftly, she then delivered a crossbody in the corner. Despite Vice's attempt with a headscissors move, Paxley countered it with a powerbomb. However, Vice managed to turn the tide in her favor when she executed a well-timed hip-attack in the corner. Seizing the opportunity, she sealed the match with a brutal Roundhouse Kick, securing a decisive and comfortable victory.

This was Paxley's first match on NXT television since June this year. However, her unfortunate streak of losses continues, with her last victory dating back 511 days ago when she defeated Kayden Carter in a singles match.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in plans for the 27-year-old star moving forward.

