Unfortunate news for Becky Lynch ahead of WWE return

Becky Lynch hasn't yet made her return to WWE as the former Women's World Champion has switched her focus to projects outside of the ring. The Man has reportedly been part of several film projects in recent months as she looks to expand her portfolio and head to Hollywood.

Ad

Back in January, it was announced and confirmed by Seth Rollins that Becky Lynch was part of the Happy Gilmore 2 movie, and the trailer has finally been released. AEW star MJF can be spotted as he plays one of the son's of Gilmore in the movie, but Lynch is a noticeable absentee.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Lynch has also been working on a Star Trek project and continues to pick up new adventures outside of the ring. These projects have kept her busy and away from a return on the Road to WrestleMania.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

There are a number of explanations for Lynch's absence from the trailer which could be that she has a smaller role or that she was taken out, similarly to Rollins who was removed from his recent Captain America role.

Ad

What does this mean for Becky Lynch and WWE?

Becky Lynch has been away from the ring for almost a year, and while there are rumors that he she has been re-signed by the company, this is yet to be officially confirmed.

It's unclear what the future holds for her on-screen but there is some speculation that she could be added to the storyline with The Rock.

Ad

Ad

The Rock could decide to recruit a female to his group as he now has John Cena as his representative in the male locker room, and adding a woman would make sense to put the rest of the WWE locker room in line.

This could come into fruition after WrestleMania, which could be when Lynch decides to make her return to WWE, since she is expected to return at some point.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback