Unfortunate news for Finn Balor after WWE RAW

Finn Balor had a forgettable night on WWE RAW this week as he lost to AJ Styles. What's more unfortunate is that the loss continues a worrying trend for Balor. The Judgment Day member has lost a staggering 18 of his last 20 singles TV matches.
Though the former Universal Champion is prominently featured on WWE's weekly programming, it hasn't resulted in many wins over the last few years. Even on this week's episode of RAW, where the quality of his match against AJ Styles was expectedly great, Finn Balor eventually came up short of securing the win.
While most of his losses have contributed to the advancement of the Judgment Day turmoil storyline in recent weeks, it's nonetheless disheartening to see a performer of his stature losing over and over again. Balor has now lost 18 of his last 20 singles matches on WWE TV, with a scarily low win-to-loss ratio.
Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio haven't been on the same page of late in WWE
It's no secret that all has not been well between Balor and Dominik of late in WWE. Their differences were further exacerbated at WrestleMania 41, where Dominik Mysterio snatched the win away from Finn Balor to become the IC Champion in a four-way match. The seeds for a civil war have already been sown, and it's safe to assume the company could pull the trigger on the same in the near future.
Moreover, Balor has been spotted talking with Roxanne Perez backstage for a couple of weeks in a row now. Many have predicted that the former Universal Champion is trying to replace Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day with Perez.
This could be another bone of contention between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio as the latter shares a close on-screen relationship with Morgan. Going by this, it's only a matter of time before we see a full-blown feud break out, which could result in a marquee singles feud between Balor and Dominik.