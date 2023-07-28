Unfortunate news for former WWE Superstar after injury

There are considerable risks any wrestler puts themselves in when they enter a ring to entertain the WWE Universe and wrestling fans in general. Unfortunately, a top former star has been injured and replaced in a major title match.

The details of Lio Rush's injury are not confirmed at this time. The star was supposedly injured during Lio Rush's match against Myles Hawkins.

According to Wrestling Observer, he was taken to hospital after injuring his shoulder and didn't return later. The star has a history of shoulder injuries, including some that have previously endangered his career.

The news comes at a terrible time as Lio Rush was scheduled to face Mike Bailey at the GCW My Name Is event. Due to the injury, he had to be replaced.

Instead of facing the former WWE star, Bailey is getting a title shot against Blake Christian again on a card that promises to deliver. The event will take place next week.

GameChangerWrestling @GCWrestling_



Just Signed



*GCW Title Match*



BLAKE CHRISTIAN

vs

MIKE BAILEY



Plus

Komander v Janela

Macizos v Violence is Forever

Radrick v Crazy King

SGC v Rejects

Nick Gage

Masha

Bussy

appearance by JEFF HARDY



Tix:

GCWNAME.EVENTBRITE.COM



Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+

8/4 - 8PM *DETROIT UPDATE*Just Signed*GCW Title Match*BLAKE CHRISTIANvsMIKE BAILEYPlusKomander v JanelaMacizos v Violence is ForeverRadrick v Crazy KingSGC v RejectsNick GageMashaBussyappearance by JEFF HARDYTix:Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+8/4 - 8PM pic.twitter.com/1jU2ZsMWOj

Unfortunately, Rush will miss out on his spot on the card. There's no word on when he will return. GCW also confirmed that Rush had suffered an injury.

Meanwhile, the former WWE star himself has not spoken about his injury. Hopefully, it's not too serious, and he can return to action soon.

We at Sportskeeda wish Lio Rush best wishes and a swift recovery.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023