Unfortunate news for John Cena fans ahead of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

John Cena has been on fire since he turned heel earlier this year. The Cenation Leader became a historic 17-time WWE world champion, breaking a tie with Ric Flair for the most title wins. The Last Real Champion’s latest triumph was against arch-rival Randy Orton at Backlash 2025. However, following his big win, there’s an unfortunate update regarding Cena that might upset his fans.
After beating Orton using whatever means necessary, including a low blow and a shot to the head with the title, John Cena vowed to face a real challenger and left the arena. Fans are in anticipation of finding out what’s next for the Last Real Champion.
John Cena has been announced to appear at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24. He is also featured prominently on the poster. Surprisingly, Cena has not been announced for any weekly shows before SNME, raising a big question among his fans regarding his status before the premium live event.
It’s not yet known what his role at the event is and if he doesn't show up before that on the weekly shows, it would be quite difficult to craft an entertaining storyline that could lead to a match at the PLE.
The Franchise Player is directly advertised for the May 30, 2025, edition of SmackDown at Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN. With less than 25 dates left before he walks away, WWE will certainly look to save the majority of those for the rest of the year.
WWE legend reveals the reason why John Cena turning heel feels dull
While speaking on Busted Open Radio, former legendary tag team champion Bully Ray defended John Cena’s heel turn and expressed that he felt that The Rock’s absence at WrestleMania 41 left a giant hole, leaving fans still wondering why The Final Boss and The Cenation Leader were together at the first place.
“The reason why the John Cena heel turn feels like it didn't live up to its expectations is because we didn't get the conduit and the conjunction between The Rock. Without Rock being there, it leaves a giant hole in this whole thing, as to why John and The Rock were in the same place at the same time at Elimination Chamber,” said Bully Ray.
It will be interesting to see what's next for John Cena when he returns to WWE TV, and who he could face at Saturday Night’s Main Event.