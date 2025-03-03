Unfortunate news for Liv Morgan post-WWE Elimination Chamber

Liv Morgan has done some of the best work of her WWE career in the last couple of years. However, the former Women's World Champion has become the recipient of an unwanted record following her loss at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

Ad

Liv was one of the participants in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the company's recently concluded namesake premium live event. The Guerita put on an emphatic performance inside the steel structure and was the last person to get eliminated despite being one of the starters.

However, despite her heroic performance, Liv Morgan broke an unwanted record in Toronto. According to Wrestling Stats & Info's X account, she has now competed six times in the gimmick match and has yet to emerge victorious. The infamous record previously belonged to Sheamus and Kane, who entered the Elimination Chamber five times each and failed to win even once.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H praised Liv Morgan after her performance at WWE Elimination Chamber

Liv Morgan has had a stellar last few years after a slow start to her career on the main roster. The Judgment Day member has firmly established herself as a prominent member of the WWE women's roster.

After delivering another impressive performance at Elimination Chamber, the Güerita received high praise from the company's CCO, Triple H, at the post-PLE press conference.

Ad

"Liv Morgan just continues to impress me. A woman that, a year ago, many people would have said is great to have on the roster; she's a good hand and all those things. In this last, I guess what, since May, has just become a megastar and continues to surpass that. To me, she stood out tonight as a star in the spotlight, thriving," Triple H said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Morgan dropped the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley on RAW's Netflix premiere after a lengthy feud with The Eradicator. However, the 30-year-old did not take much time in winning another gold, as she and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi on last week's RAW to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.