Welcome to the March 2 edition of WWE News Roundup. In today's piece, we will be looking at stories revolving around Triple H and Becky Lynch, among others.

Also, wrestling veteran Buff Bagwell has made a serious claim about a major name, stating that he will be the next wrestler to die if he does not mend his ways. Let's check it out, along with what happened at Elimination Chamber 2025.

#1. WWE Elimination Chamber ends on a shocking note

The unthinkable happened at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event after John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. The Cenation Leader aligned with The Rock after Cody Rhodes refused The Final Boss' offer to be his champion. The duo unleashed a brutal beatdown upon Cody Rhodes, with rapper Travis Scott also joining in.

Cena and Cody will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 41 where the former will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

#2. Buff Bagwell believes WWE legend will be the next wrestler to die

Buff Bagwell recently shared his concern for former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty, noting that the legend was not in good shape and could be the next high-profile wrestler to die if he does not change his ways:

"His ankles are in horrible condition, and his ankles are gonna kill him before anything, but he's just in a horrible place. He is definitely going to be the next one to die, and I truthfully don't know what to do. I'm remembering everything I've learned with AA [Alcoholics Anonymous] and getting sober is 'You've gotta wanna do it,' brother, and he is not at his rock bottom. He's not even close to his rock bottom."

Marty Jannetty was a part of the global juggernaut for nearly four years across two different stints. He is best known for his tag team partnership with Shawn Michaels as part of The Rockers. The 65-year-old has made the headlines for his alcohol and substance issues in the past.

#3. Has Becky Lynch retired?

Becky Lynch has not been seen on WWE programming since May 2024. While The Man is expected to return to action sooner rather than later, Liv Morgan has come out to claim that her fierce rival is now retired:

"I retired her. Ha ha ha! (...) Happy retirement, Becks. I hope you're doing well. Do I think she expected to be beaten by Liv Morgan and then to be retired by Liv Morgan? No, but that's her fault," Morgan expressed.

Becky and Liv faced off in a Steel Cage match for the Women's World Championship in what was the former's last match for now. While many expected her to return by Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber, that has unfortunately not been the case.

#4. Triple H praises Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan has come into her own since turning heel and aligning with Dominik Mysterio. The WWE Women's Tag Team Champion put on an impressive performance at Elimination Chamber where she was one of the participants in the women's chamber match.

She received immense praise from WWE CCO Triple H after the match:

"Liv Morgan just continues to impress me. A woman that, a year ago, many people would have said is great to have on the roster, she's a good hand and all those things. In this last, I guess what, since May, has just become a megastar and continues to surpass that. To me, she stood out tonight as a star in the spotlight, thriving," Triple H said.

Liv Morgan recently dropped the Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley. However, she and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

