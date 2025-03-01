WWE legend will be the next wrestler to die, Buff Bagwell says

Buff Bagwell wrestled for WCW between 1991 and 2001 before briefly appearing in WWE during the Invasion angle. In a recent video, the 55-year-old shared a concerning update about Marty Jannetty's lifestyle and physical condition.

Ad

Jannetty is best known for his tag team partnership with two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels from 1985 to 1992. The 65-year-old has battled alcohol and substance issues throughout his life. He has also had serious ankle problems in recent years.

On his YouTube channel, Bagwell predicted that Jannetty will be the next high-profile wrestler to die if he does not change:

"His ankles are in horrible condition, and his ankles are gonna kill him before anything, but he's just in a horrible place. He is definitely going to be the next one to die, and I truthfully don't know what to do. I'm remembering everything I've learned with AA [Alcoholics Anonymous] and getting sober is you've gotta wanna do it, brother, and he is not at his rock bottom. He's not even close to his rock bottom." [3:06 – 3:37]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jannetty had three spells with WWE between 1988 and 1996. The former Intercontinental Champion also made sporadic appearances for the company from 2005 to 2009.

Buff Bagwell reveals DDP's stance on Marty Jannetty

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has been credited with turning many wrestlers' lives around through his DDPY program and positive attitude. Buff Bagwell and Jake Roberts overcame substance issues after receiving help from their former co-worker. Lex Luger, who has been wheelchair-bound for several years, has also worked with the WWE Hall of Famer in an attempt to increase his mobility.

Ad

According to Bagwell, DDP is not interested in helping Jannetty until the former WWE star shows a willingness to get sober:

"I've talked to him [Jannetty] several times on the phone and he does not wanna get clean. He is not gonna get clean. And I talked to Dallas about it and Dallas, you know how great Dallas has been toward everybody, but Dallas said he's not doing it no more, and I was like, 'Hey, brother, I get you.'" [3:38 – 3:59]

Ad

Bagwell added that Jannetty will be "a really hard sell on getting sober." He also claimed DDP is the only person who could realistically help the WWE legend.

Please credit Marcus Buff Bagwell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback