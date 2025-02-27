WWE veteran Lex Luger on possibly walking again

WWE veteran Lex Luger has been bound to a wheelchair after an unfortunate incident that prevented him from walking. Recently, the multi-time WCW United States Champion addressed the possibility of walking again.

In 2007, Lex Luger's world changed forever when he suffered a nerve impingement. The spinal stroke eventually put Luger in a wheelchair, and the star became immobile without it until he recently worked it out with Diamond Dallas Page, aka DDP.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the veteran addressed the situation and spoke about his recent recovery, which allowed him to stand on his own without any support. The 66-year-old star also discussed the possibility of walking again without needing any support. The veteran was scared of walking and all the falls that came with it. However, he was able to fight back while working DDP, and the star is excited about his recovery.

"I had gotten scared and discouraged with the walking and all the falls I was taking, so I had really pulled back and was pretty much relegated and come to the terms that maybe I'm just going to be in the wheelchair the rest of my life. So I was gonna make the best of that, but still to have this gift by working with DDP, and a gift from God, I think to be able to get this increased mobility again is very exciting," Luger said. [H/T - CVV]

Check out the podcast below:

Lex Luger currently has a role in WWE

The new regime has fixed several burnt bridges with former superstars that were created by the previous management. Triple H's creative leadership has found more ways than one to honor the industry legends.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, the 66-year-old WWE veteran revealed he's working with WWE as an ambassador, and he's under contract with the company.

"I'm a WWE ambassador... I'm under contract with them. They send us on a lot of fan-interactive events and get us involved with what they do. That keeps us busy. Also come to some of these sign and photo opportunities with the fans. These are always great. It's great to be with the fans in a way we weren't able to back when we were bouncing around the ring. This is a great way to go over some great memories and interact with everybody, so these are a lot of fun."

Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what this new chapter has in store for the legend.

