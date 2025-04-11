Unfortunate news for Roman Reigns fans ahead of WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns is set to headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, which will mark the 10th consecutive time he will compete in the main event of The Show of Shows. However, there's some disappointing news for his fans as The Tribal Chief is nowhere to be found on the poster for Clash in Paris 2025 later this year.
Reigns is set for an epic Triple Threat match against his arch-rivals, CM Punk and Seth Rollins, at The Grandest Stage of Them All on April 19. Moreover, Paul Heyman leaving his side to align with Punk has added another layer of unpredictability that has only raised the stakes for the upcoming match.
While Roman Reigns is a staple at big-ticket premium live events, a recent WWE announcement regarding Clash in Paris 2025 could disappoint his fans. The former Universal Champion is nowhere to be found on the show's poster, which could possibly mean he won't compete at the highly anticipated event.
Rikishi teases joining Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41
On a recent edition of his Off the Top podcast, Rikishi shared some important advice for Roman Reigns, saying he shouldn't bow down to anybody. The WWE legend also hinted that he could become his new "Wiseman" after Paul Heyman left his side to fulfill his favor to CM Punk for WrestleMania 41.
"Here's my take on this. Tribal Chief, let nothing steer you away from what is important to you. And you, as far as I've known you all your life, you have never bowed down to anybody, let alone this family, don't bow down to anybody. So there is this thing called replaceable. Everything is replaceable. Do you think the Wiseman is the only Wiseman?"
It remains to be seen how things fare for Reigns come Mania 41 as Paul Heyman has been instrumental in his success over the last several years.