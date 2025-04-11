Unfortunate news for Roman Reigns fans ahead of WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns is set to headline Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, which will mark the 10th consecutive time he will compete in the main event of The Show of Shows. However, there's some disappointing news for his fans as The Tribal Chief is nowhere to be found on the poster for Clash in Paris 2025 later this year.

Ad

Reigns is set for an epic Triple Threat match against his arch-rivals, CM Punk and Seth Rollins, at The Grandest Stage of Them All on April 19. Moreover, Paul Heyman leaving his side to align with Punk has added another layer of unpredictability that has only raised the stakes for the upcoming match.

While Roman Reigns is a staple at big-ticket premium live events, a recent WWE announcement regarding Clash in Paris 2025 could disappoint his fans. The former Universal Champion is nowhere to be found on the show's poster, which could possibly mean he won't compete at the highly anticipated event.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Rikishi teases joining Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

On a recent edition of his Off the Top podcast, Rikishi shared some important advice for Roman Reigns, saying he shouldn't bow down to anybody. The WWE legend also hinted that he could become his new "Wiseman" after Paul Heyman left his side to fulfill his favor to CM Punk for WrestleMania 41.

"Here's my take on this. Tribal Chief, let nothing steer you away from what is important to you. And you, as far as I've known you all your life, you have never bowed down to anybody, let alone this family, don't bow down to anybody. So there is this thing called replaceable. Everything is replaceable. Do you think the Wiseman is the only Wiseman?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how things fare for Reigns come Mania 41 as Paul Heyman has been instrumental in his success over the last several years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More