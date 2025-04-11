WWE Legend returning to become Roman Reigns' manager teased: "Do you think the Wiseman is the only Wiseman?"

It has been quite an explosive few weeks in the WWE leading up to WrestleMania 41. Amid Paul Heyman potentially betraying Roman Reigns, Rikishi has teased something huge while also sending a reassuring message to The Tribal Chief.

As announced, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk's match will headline Night 1, and WWE has attempted to add more layers to the narrative.

CM Punk cashed in his favor and will now have Paul Heyman walk out with him at WrestleMania. Seth Rollins sparing Heyman from a Curb Stomp has also given him a favor over The Wiseman of Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief is in a tricky situation, and there are many signs that he could be left alone come WrestleMania 41.

While speaking on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi urged Roman Reigns to be himself and not 'bow down' to anybody.

The WWE Hall of Famer then proceeded to tease Reigns getting a new Wiseman, claiming everybody is replaceable and seemingly putting his name in the hat to potentially become THE OTC's manager:

"Here's my take on this. Tribal Chief, let nothing steer you away from what is important to you. And you, as far as I've known you all your life, you have never bowed down to anybody, let alone this family, don't bow down to anybody. So there is this thing called replaceable. Everything is replaceable. Do you think the Wiseman is the only Wiseman?" [From 10:12 onwards]

Rikishi assumes Paul Heyman will choose Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania

Paul Heyman is at the center of a storyline that has seemingly turned into three top stars essentially fighting to have him in their corner.

Heyman is a masterful storyteller and has managed some of the greatest stars in the business. However, Rikishi still felt that being with Roman Reigns was Paul's most sensible option.

Rikishi hopes Heyman's wisdom comes to the fore, and he realizes why double-crossing Roman Reigns could backfire severely on him.

The WWE Legend added:

"Now, if I'm a Wiseman and I'm a smart guy. Just like Paul Heyman, we all say the Wiseman, you don't get that name for no reason. He knows it all. I'm assuming, Joey, that Wiseman is a smart Wiseman, not to be able to cross Roman Reigns." [From 13:17 onwards]

The first evening of WrestleMania could end with a moment that has far-reaching effects on the WWE, and Paul Heyman would be the catalyst for it all.

Please credit Rikishi's Off The Top and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

