Unfortunate news for Seth Rollins ahead of WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has recently been handed the main event spot on the WrestleMania card for the second consecutive year. But it seems that WWE has handed him quite the snub ahead of RAW this week.
WWE recently released their new banners for Netflix, and interestingly, Seth Rollins is one of the stars who were not included on the RAW version of the said banner. Instead, it was Jey Uso who was chosen along with IYO SKY as the only two changes. Rollins and Liv Morgan failed to retain their places.
Gunther, CM Punk, and Rhea Ripley all retained their place as the main faces of WWE RAW.
There are a number of reasons why Rollins may have been taken off the banner, including a potential move over to SmackDown following WrestleMania 41.
A roster move does appear likely since Rollins and CM Punk will end their rivalry in the Triple-Threat Match also featuring Roman Reigns. This match could set up a story for The Visionary and The OTC on SmackDown.
Seth Rollins could take a break from WWE
Seth Rollins has always seen himself as one of the biggest stars in the company, and the fact that Roman Reigns is still on the poster for SmackDown, whilst he was skipped from RAW, will be a huge blow for him.
Rollins has always been seen as the breakout star of The Shield, but the fact that Jey Uso's popularity has been chosen over him this year shows the way he is now viewed on RAW.
Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, took a hiatus from WWE in May last year, and Rollins could be thinking of doing the same thing following WrestleMania. Rollins has been performing at a high level without a real break for the whole year, and it could be time for him to take a break and potentially return on a different brand.