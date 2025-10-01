Unfortunate news for WWE following RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 01, 2025 15:09 GMT
WWE is currently in the midst of the build-up to Crown Jewel following their successful debut on ESPN with Wrestlepalooza.

It seems that despite their success, last week's episode of RAW drew just 2.3 million views, and a further 4.5 million global hours were viewed on Netflix, according to their weekly report.

The show, which has ranked at number one several times since debuting on the platform back in January, only made it to number 8, which is the lowest that RAW has been on Netflix.

It seems that the month of September overall has been low, with the episode from the 15th garnering just 2.6 million views and 5.3 million hours. Compared to September 1st, which was the previous lowest with 2.4 million views.

Will Crown Jewel help WWE improve ratings?

WWE seems to have been struggling with ratings for several weeks, but the return of AJ Lee helped SmackDown break records and pushed the company forward into Wrestlepalooza.

Lee hasn't been seen since this win, and her husband is expected to make his return to the company on RAW next week, but it's unclear what is next for his wife. It was noted that she had signed a contract for her return, but it's unknown how many appearances this will include. Lee has a number of potential stories with the women of WWE and was even mentioned this week on RAW.

Someone else who has been pushed in recent months is John Cena, and Triple H recently made the announcement that his final match will take place on December 13. Crown Jewel will see him take on AJ Styles in a match that many fans have pushed for, but it remains to be seen if this will be enough to help the company out of its current slump.

bell-icon Manage notifications