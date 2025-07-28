Unfortunate news for Wyatt Sicks ahead of WWE SummerSlam

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 28, 2025 17:07 GMT
This isn
This isn't good reading (image via WWE.com)

The Wyatt Sicks are the current WWE Tag Team Champions and will defend their title at SummerSlam in a multi-man match. The group only recently picked up the title as part of a push on SmackDown, and has been able to use the numbers game to their advantage in their matches.

Ahead of SummerSlam, an interesting stat has revealed that The Wyatt Sicks have never wrestled at a PLE. The group made their debut on RAW more than a year ago, before going on hiatus at the turn of the year and then returning on Bray Wyatt's birthday to a push on SmackDown.

It's a huge shock that the faction has been part of the company for more than a year and is currently champions, but none of their five members have wrestled a match at a premium live event while being part of the group.

The Wyatt Sicks face a tough disadvantage at WWE SummerSlam

Not only is this their first match at a PLE, but there is no champions' advantage for Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, since the duo will be in a TLC match against The Street Profits, #DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, and Andrade and Rey Fenix.

While Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, and Erick Rowan are all expected to play their part in the match as well, it could become another massive brawl like several of the recent episodes of SmackDown.

Wyatt Sicks has a small advantage when it comes to the numbers, but #DIY has Candice LeRae, and Street Profits have B-Fab, who could neutralize Nikki Cross, while the other two men could become part of a bigger brawl.

Many of these stars have become veterans in WWE, so it will be interesting to see how The Wyatts fare when they step into their first PLE match.

