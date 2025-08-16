Unfortunate streak for popular tag team continues on WWE SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 16, 2025 02:05 GMT
SmackDown arena
This tag team are former WWE Tag Team Champions (Source: WWE.com)

A popular WWE tag team has been trying to regain the tag titles. However, they have been on an unfortunate losing streak lately.

Ever since reuniting on the main roster, DIY has become one of the top tag teams in the division. They even won the WWE Tag Team Championship not too long ago. However, after losing the titles, the team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa has been on a downward spiral. They have not been able to win a single televised match in the past few months.

In fact, the last televised win took place on the February 21 episode of SmackDown when they defeated Pretty Deadly. Since then, they have been on the losing end seven times in televised matches. This losing streak has not helped them regain the tag team championships. Last week on SmackDown, DIY got into a heated backstage argument with the Street Profits, which set up a match for tonight.

Tonight on the blue brand, these two teams finally faced off. However, it was the Profits who walked away with the win again after a hard-fought contest. This extended Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa's losing streak even further.

The Wyatt Sicks Currently Hold the WWE Tag Team Championships

On the May 23 episode of SmackDown, The Wyatt Sicks made a shocking return to TV and assaulted every other tag team in the division. This also indicated that this group was going to go after the tag team titles.

On the July 11 episode of the blue brand, The Wyatt Sicks were finally able to defeat the Street Profits to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. Since then, the group has defended the titles twice against Andrade and Rey Fenix and then at SummerSlam 2025.

All other teams in the division will have to put in a little extra effort to defeat this team for the titles, given their dominance so far on SmackDown.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Harish Raj S
