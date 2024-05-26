Unfortunate update on Finn Balor ahead of WWE RAW

There has been an unfortunate update regarding WWE Superstar Finn Balor ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW. The veteran was not in action last night at WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia.

The inaugural Universal Champion recently re-signed with WWE. Balor defeated The Visionary to win the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2016. However, member failed to defeat Seth Rollins on multiple attempts for the World Heavyweight Championship. As pointed out by WrestleTalk, Finn Balor has been replaced on the Superstars banner on WWE's official website today by The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day battled Awesome Truth for the World Tag Team Championship on this past Monday's edition of RAW but came up short. The Miz and R-Truth captured the tag team title at WrestleMania XL in a Six-Pack Ladder match.

Former WWE writer believes Finn Balor will win Money in the Bank

Former WWE writer and wrestling legend Vince Russo has predicted that Finn Balor will win this year's Money in the Bank contract.

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank Ladder match last July and took his time to cash in his contract. The Archer of Infamy finally seized his moment at WrestleMania XL, minutes after Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to become World Heavyweight Champion.

The Scottish Warrior was busy mocking CM Punk after his title win at The Show of Shows, and the former AEW Champion had seen enough and bashed McIntyre over the head with his arm brace. Priest used this moment to cash in and win the World Heavyweight Championship and will be defending the title against McIntyre at Clash at the Castle: Scotland next month.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran predicted Balor would win Money in the Bank this year and go after Priest's title.

"I know who they are gonna put over... I think they are gonna put Finn Balor over... Finn Balor. Damian Priest, there you go. You got it. There you go bro." [0:28 onwards]

Finn Balor joined the company in 2014 and has accomplished a lot during his decade with the promotion. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the 42-year-old moving forward on RAW.

