Unfortunate update on health of former WWE Superstar Marty Jannetty

Marty Jannetty made headlines throughout his WWE career and has continued to do so more than a decade after his last appearance.

Jannetty recently took to Facebook to share a heartbreaking update where he noted that after years of struggling with his leg and even sharing some gruesome images of his injury, the hospital has informed him that he will have to have it amputated.

It has been a tough few months for the star, whose ankle has caused him a lot of problems, but now it seems he has reached the point where he needs to make a life-changing decision.

Jannetty went on to note that his sister had also been in ill health and that she had "died in his brother's arms basically."

Jannetty has posted about his sisters regularly and made it clear that he is very close to Diane, even canceling an appearance back in 2019 after he revealed that she was in the ICU.

“Tonight’s baseball game, was gonna be throwing first pitch..not gonna happen..my sister Diane is in ICU, she just went through something a week ago, this is a by-product of it..please pray for her, even though she feels she’ll be ok..not leaving today..I just lost a sister a couple maybe 3 weeks ago, not gonna be gone away this time till I know for sure,” wrote Jannetty.

WWE fans have continued to support Marty Jannetty throughout his struggles

Jannetty has been supported by the WWE Universe over the past few decades after he has been handed several doses of bad luck. The former WWE Superstar has had a lot of health issues over the years, but he has remained loyal to his fans and has always been active on social media.

This latest news obviously hit him hard and will be a major thing for him to adjust to, which is why he appears to be shaken up while sharing his most recent update.

The thoughts of the WWE Universe and everyone at Sportskeeda are with Marty Jannetty at this time.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here