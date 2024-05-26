Unfortunate update on IYO SKY following recent WWE loss; replaced by rising star

IYO SKY is a former WWE Women's Champion but is coming off a major loss on the red brand. The Damage CTRL member has also been replaced by a rising star ahead of this week's edition of RAW in Savannah, Georgia.

WWE has updated its 'superstars banner' on the company's official website and several alterations have been made. WrestleTalk noted on social media that Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley, Carmelo Hayes, and Lyra Valkyria have been removed from the banner and replaced by Solo Sikoa, Thea Hail, Sami Zayn, and Roxanne Perez.

IYO SKY has also been removed from the banner and replaced by Trick Williams. The 30-year-old star defeated Ilja Dragunov to capture the NXT Championship on April 23.

SKY was defeated last Monday night on RAW by Lyra Valkyria in the semifinal of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. However, Valkyria was defeated by Nia Jax in the final at the premium live event last night making The Irresistible Force the new Queen of the Ring.

WWE star Bayley on being betrayed by IYO SKY and Damage CTRL

The reigning WWE Women's Champion, Bayley, recently claimed that the betrayal by Damage CTRL had been coming for a long time.

Damage CTRL arrived on the main roster at SummerSlam 2022 and was once a dominant heel faction. However, The Kabuki Warriors lost the Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash, and IYO SKY was dethroned at earlier at WrestleMania XL.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, the 34-year-old stated that the group was likely planning on betraying her for a while and assumed she wouldn't catch on.

"Yeah, if you would have seen when they attacked me that day, I definitely saw it coming. It was a long time coming, I think. I feel now, looking back in hindsight, that they were just waiting for the right moment, and I think they thought I was a little dumber than I really am, you know?" quipped Bayley. [0:55 – 1:15]

Damage CTRL was selected by WWE RAW in this year's draft and is now on a different brand from Bayley, who represents the blue brand as its Women's Champion. It will be interesting to see if SKY and the heel faction can bounce back in the weeks ahead.

