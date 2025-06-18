  • home icon
  • Unfortunate update on Liv Morgan's expected WWE return date - Reports

Unfortunate update on Liv Morgan's expected WWE return date - Reports

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jun 18, 2025 20:49 GMT
This is bad news for Liv Morgan fans (Image credit: WWE.com)

Liv Morgan was injured this past week on WWE RAW when she dislocated her shoulder during her match against Kairi Sane. There have been several reports over the past two days regarding Morgan's injury and her prognosis, but the latest one appears to be the most concerning.

According to a recent report by Cody Whoades of Bodyslam.net, Morgan could be sidelined for six months. It seems that previous reports stating it would be around three months could have downplayed the severity of the injury if she is expected to miss the rest of 2025.

This is a huge blow for Morgan, who was expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming Evolution Premium Live Event. Her feud with Nikki Bella had already begun to take shape, and it seems that this would now have to be rewritten, while it's now almost a certainty that she will have her Women's Tag Team Championship taken away.

Will Liv Morgan remain on-screen with WWE?

Trish Stratus dislocated her shoulder as part of an accident in a match back in 2006, and she was able to remain on-screen throughout the story. She even introduced Beth Phoenix to help her throughout her injury.

This means that it is possible for Morgan to remain on-screen while she is injured, but she would be unable to wrestle. She could then name her own replacement for Evolution and could even choose a person to work as her proxy when defending the Women's Tag Team Championship.

While this is a possibility, it's not a certainty that WWE would allow it. However, it's something the creative team could be considering, given recent reports suggesting that Evolution 2 will need to be completely rewritten due to her injury.

There's still a month until Evolution, and the direction for Liv Morgan could be much clearer then.

bell-icon Manage notifications