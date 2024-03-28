Unfortunate update about Mick Foley

Mick Foley is a beloved WWE Hall of Famer who is well known for taking immense risks in his career. Even in retirement, the star is in demand in different conventions and appearances. Unfortunately, the star has provided an unfortunate update about his current condition.

The WWE legend was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013 and has continued to make appearances for the company occasionally. He also acted as the General Manager of WWE RAW for a while.

His last appearance came on November 7, 2023, on NXT to announce the participants for the qualifiers in the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

Now, he's provided an unfortunate update about his health. In his Instagram stories, Mick Foley said that he was very sorry to cancel his appearance at the Squared Circle convention in Indianapolis this weekend. He admitted that he had been working through some dizziness. He won't be able to make it to OVW either.

He added that the probable reason was that he had taken on too many bookings and drove too much in March.

"I've been working through some dizziness the last couple of weeks - and my family and I feel like it would be best to cut back on my traveling until my symptoms are gone. I also will be unable to make my return to OVW Thursday as I had originally hoped. I think I may have just done way too much driving - 40 hours in 5 days - not enough sleeping, and just taken on too many bookings in the month of March."

The WWE star explained the reasons for his issues.

Mick Foley might not be able to make it to WrestleMania, although it's not confirmed he's booked

Mick Foley is not only working on many bookings, but he's also working on his weight loss journey so that he can have a "final" match.

With WrestleMania 40 approaching, fans always hope that legends show up, and Foley has a history of doing so along with other legends. While it's not to compete, fans usually love to see Foley make an appearance.

With his health issues appearing this close, fans will doubt whether he can appear, even if he was booked.

We at Sportskeeda wish the Hall of Famer a swift recovery.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Are you a Mick Foley fan? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion