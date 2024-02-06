WWE Legend Mick Foley sends defiant message following final match claim

Mick Foley continues to taunt a former WWE Superstar after revealing his desire to compete in one final match.

Matt Cardona, the self-styled "Indy God," has found tremendous success on the independent scene after his departure from the sports entertainment juggernaut. The former Zack Ryder recently called out The Hardcore Legend after Foley's comments on coming out of retirement.

Foley stated on the final episode of Foley Is Pod that he is thinking of wrestling one more match as he approaches his 60th birthday. Cardona and his wife, Chelsea Green, responded with a jab at the Hall of Famer, and that led to a warning from the wrestling legend.

Foley has once again posted a taunt, this time on his Instagram Stories, and he's really pushing for that deathmatch.

Cropped screencap of Foley's Instagram Stories

The image is from an ECW TV episode in October 1995. Foley accidentally set Tommy Dreamer and Terry Funk on fire at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia. The footage was quickly lost, but a few photos remain.

Foley was named King of the Deathmatch in 1995 by the International Wrestling Association of Japan. The multi-time champion has worked several deathmatches in his career.

Foley has not wrestled since defeating Mickey Gambino at OMEGA's Night of a Champion event on February 28, 2015. His last World Wrestling Entertainment match was the 2012 Royal Rumble.

Mick Foley on latest allegations against former WWE boss

Vince McMahon was hit with another set of controversial allegations last week, which led to his departure from WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings.

The allegations were from a former WWE employee, and the lawsuit may involve several other current and former members of the company.

Speaking on his Foley Is Pod show, Mick Foley recently discussed the allegations and compared the lawsuit to the first time he heard about the Chris Benoit tragedy in 2007.

"Anyone who's listened to a single episode knows the great fondness I have for Mr. McMahon. I don't know all the facts but, man, it's really ugly. I feel some very similar [feelings], just like that dead inside feeling the way I had in 2007 after the Benoit murders," he said. [From 0:54 – 1:21]

Foley was inducted into the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2017, the Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame in 1999, and the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

What do you think of Mick Foley wrestling one final match against Matt Cardona? Where does Foley rank on your list of all-time greats? Sound off in the comments below!

