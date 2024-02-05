"Be careful what you wish for" - Mick Foley sends warning to former WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has delivered a warning to a popular star to be careful moving forward.

The legend has not competed in a match since the 2012 Men's Royal Rumble match but recently teased a return. The 58-year-old has put his body through a lot over the years but believes he has one more match left in him on his 60th birthday. He revealed the news on his podcast, which he has also announced will be coming to an end soon.

"Just to put it out there, Conrad [host Conrad Thompson], 60's right around the corner," Foley said. "Thinking of doing one final match for my 60th birthday. Deathmatch. I'm not kidding. I think it would be a great incentive to drop those hundred big ones, and I think it might be fun. No [not in WWE], I don't think so, because I think it would be a pretty gory spectacle. Just thinking about it." [From 1:18:47 – 1:19:22]

Matt Cardona responded to Mick Foley's message with an image of himself flipping the legend off. Foley took to his Instagram story today and told Cardona to be careful what he wished for.

WWE legend Mick Foley reveals he wants to join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day has become wildly popular on WWE RAW, and Mick Foley has certainly noticed.

Speaking on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, the legend praised Rhea Ripley and suggested that he is available for advice. Foley added that the group brings him happiness and could have never predicted the incredible success Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is having.

"I just love it. They bring me happiness. There have been times where I was traveling pretty extensively, so I don't see every episode, but when I tuned in ... just tuning in the last part of a pull-apart with Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley, and I heard 15,000 people chanting 'Mami', and I was like, 'Now I remember why I love this stuff'. It's just great," Foley said. "As high as I had hoped for her, I could have never seen this coming."

Foley has provided wrestling fans with countless memories throughout his career. Only time will tell if the WWE Hall of Famer decides to return for one more match.

