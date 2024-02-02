Vince McMahon allegations made WWE legend feel "dead inside" like the Chris Benoit tragedy

Vince McMahon has been the talk of the wrestling world since former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a 67-page lawsuit against him on January 25. In a recent podcast episode, Mick Foley gave his thoughts on the allegations against his former boss.

Grant worked for WWE in the legal and talent departments between 2019 and 2022. She alleged that McMahon sexually assaulted and trafficked her during that time. McMahon denied Grant's claims before resigning as a board member of WWE's parent company, TKO, "out of respect."

On the final episode of his Foley Is Pod podcast, Foley compared the McMahon lawsuit to the first time he heard about the Chris Benoit tragedy. In 2007, former WWE wrestler Benoit murdered his wife and seven-year-old son before taking his own life in a three-day double-murder and suicide.

"Anyone who's listened to a single episode knows the great fondness I have for Mr. McMahon," Foley said. "I don't know all the facts but, man, it's really ugly. I feel some very similar [feelings], just like that dead inside feeling the way I had in 2007 after the Benoit murders." [0:54 – 1:21]

Foley was one of WWE's top stars in the mid-to-late 1990s and early 2000s. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Mick Foley hopes Vince McMahon's positive contributions are not forgotten

In 1996, Vince McMahon initially had major reservations about hiring Mick Foley. Over the years, Foley proved McMahon wrong, and the two went on to form a close relationship.

It has been speculated that WWE might attempt to erase Vince McMahon from history following Janel Grant's serious allegations. Foley, however, hopes people will still remember the good things the former WWE Executive Chairman did for the wrestling industry:

"Man, I hope it doesn't take away from people's amazing memories of all the things that Mr. McMahon created or helped create, including my character and the programs that I was in. He was such a big part of it. I wish he'd really just stepped aside the first time we just heard a little hint of these allegations." [1:23 – 1:50]

In the same episode, Foley surprisingly revealed he is considering an in-ring return.

