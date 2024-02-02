WWE may stop mentioning Vince McMahon on TV amidst scandal fallout - Reports

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently spoke about how WWE will handle mentions of Vince McMahon on TV.

On January 25, Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, accused Vince McMahon of sexual assault and exploitation in a detailed lawsuit. The reports shocked the wrestling world, forcing Mr. McMahon to resign from his role on the TKO Board of Directors.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer mentioned that WWE would probably limit any mention of Vince McMahon on screen. He felt that it was difficult to completely remove Mr. McMahon from topics related to wrestling, and he would probably not get the Chris Benoit treatment.

"I expect going forward, that they will mention his name as little as possible. I don't know that it's possible. You can, I guess, not talk about Chris Benoit. It's pretty hard to do any kind of documentary on wrestling and not talk about Vince McMahon. That would be kind of impossible really. I'm sure they'll do it as little as they can. But I don't know that you can do it completely." [1:12 - 1:47]

Expand Tweet

Jim Cornette feels Vince McMahon may have wanted to stay on the TKO Board

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran mentioned that Vince probably negotiated WWE's deal with Endeavor in such a way that he maintained a role within the new company TKO.

"Was that the deal? Was that the only way they could get it? [...] We know that Vince was demoted or made ceremonial. He didn't have control of anything anymore. He obviously was always gonna want ownership of all that stock, all that money, basically. But was that also part of the deal? 'You gotta put me somewhere in the corporate structure, even in name only?' Is that also why he started converting his stock to what he could sell? [...] They're gonna slowly divest, but maybe this hastened the divesting," Cornette said.

Expand Tweet

Cornette stated that Vince McMahon's influence within the new establishment has decreased considerably, and Triple H has made this clear several times before.

Do you think WWE will stop mentioning Mr. McMahon altogether on TV? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.