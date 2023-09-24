"Unfortunately he's not wrong" - Fans split on WWE Hall of Famer's hot take on Dolph Ziggler following his release  

Dolph Ziggler was recently released from his contract by WWE following an illustrious two-decade career. His release came as a shock to the fans as many imagined him being associated with the promotion for a few more years down the line. According to WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T, Ziggler had the same character throughout his run and needed to adapt to the wrestling business.

"It seems like he’s been on cruise control for like the last 10 years. It seems like he got to a point where he just said, ‘I’m just going to ride, pretty much ride the thing as long as I can'. I always said if you don’t change with the times, the times will pass you by... And I think Dolph Ziggler just stayed that one character throughout his whole time now." said Booker T [H/T WrestleTalk]

Fans have mixed thoughts regarding Booker's comments. While some people have an opinion that the five-time world champion is correct in his belief, others have made a case for Ziggler.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time Booker T has weighed in on Dolph Ziggler's WWE run

On his 'Hall of Fame' podcast, Booker T has been very vocal about his opinions regarding current wrestlers over the years. A few years ago, he analyzed Dolph's career and gave some input as to why Ziggler was different in his ways from some of the top stars, such as Shawn Michaels and Randy Orton.

"Dolph Ziggler has spent a lot of time going out there and just wanting to be the guy to steal the show. That right there doesn’t equate to championships a lot of times. Shawn Michaels has been called Mr. WrestleMania for many years, but go back and look at Shawn Michaels’ record at WrestleMania. He lost more than he won at WrestleMania. He stole the show a lot of times but he didn’t win a lot of those matches. Shawn Michaels, unlike Randy Orton, 14-time world champion, we don’t talk about Shawn Michaels’ world championships" said Booker T.

Many top names, including The Rock, have come out in support of Dolph Ziggler after The Show-off was relieved from his duties. On the other hand, it is quite evident that different people have different opinions on the subject of Dolph Ziggler's release.

What are your thoughts on Booker T's opinion? Sound off in the comments section below!