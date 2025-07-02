"Ungrateful bastard" - 23-time champion has a message for Finn Balor after his title win on WWE RAW

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh won the World Tag Team Championship on this week's Monday Night RAW by defeating The New Day. Recently, Kofi Kingston called Balor an "ungrateful bastard."
Kingston and Xavier Woods won the World Tag Team Title at WrestleMania 41 by defeating The War Raiders. However, they had a fairly unsuccessful title reign, as they lost the belts to The Judgment Day after one title defense. Their only successful defense of the World Tag Team Championships was against The War Raiders and The Creed Brothers in a Triple-Threat tag team match.
Kofi offered Balor a pancake during their tag team match, but The Prince rejected the 23-time champion's offer. On Instagram, Kingston reacted to the same by calling out the former Universal Champion.
"Ungrateful bastard, that one…," wrote Kingston.
Check out a screengrab of Kingston's Instagram comment:
Xavier Woods made a bold claim regarding Finn Balor and JD McDonagh after their title win
Xavier Woods made a bold claim after Finn Balor and JD McDonagh won the WWE World Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW.
On X/Twitter, the now-former World Tag Team Champion suggested that The Judgment Day were given a tag team title match for no reason. He added that Balor and McDonagh weren't even number one contenders for the World Tag Team Title, and called out WWE over "unfair treatment."
"Jugement Day was given a title match for NO REASON. They weren't even number one contenders. That match should have never happened. More unfair treatment of the greatest tag team of all time. This will be rectified."
This is Balor and McDonagh's second reign as the World Tag Team Champions. They last won the title over a year ago, dethroning Awesome Truth, R-Truth, and The Miz, with the help of Liv Morgan.
