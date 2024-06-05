Unhappy WWE star teases appearance for rival promotion

A WWE star has teased an appearance in a rival promotion in a new promo shared by him on social media. The star in question is Brooks Jensen.

Brooks Jensen recently hinted that he had been released by World Wrestling Entertaiment. He shared a tweet containing his booking information, making fans believe that he was let go by the global wrestling giant.

On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, Brooks Jensen came out during the commercial break and confronted announcer Vic Joseph. He then went off on him before security threw him out of the building. Jensen later shared a promo on social media and teased an appearance for TNA Wrestling.

Here's an excerpt from his promo:

"And when I try to voice my opinion, when I try to ask the questions of why, instead of sitting back and taking it, they throw me out of the building? You know what the best thing about this is now? I can go anywhere I want. Who knows? Maybe I can make an impact."

It looks like Jensen might make an appearance on TNA Wrestling in the coming days. Judging by recent events, it's quite clear that Jensen's tweet hinting at his release was part of a WWE storyline.

