Unique record set at WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW marks a unique record concerning the Women's Tag Team Titles.

Sasha Banks and Naomi became the new Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 38. However, a month later, the duo walked out of the company due to a creative dispute. The two women were later stripped of their titles, and the championship remains vacated ever since.

As reported by Wrestling Stats & Info via Twitter, this Monday marks the 101st straight day the titles have been vacant, which is the longest tag team championship vacancy in the company's history.

"Today is the 101st [and likely, final] straight day of the @WWE Women's Tag Titles being vacant. It's the longest vacancy streak for a WWE title since Tiger Mask retired as Junior Heavyweight Champion in '83, and the longest tag team championship vacancy in #WWE history."

The record is expected to end on Monday Night RAW as the finals of the ongoing Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament will take place. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai are set to clash against Raquel Gonzalez and Aliyah to crown new champions ahead of Clash at the Castle.

WWE Junior Heavyweight Championship was vacated when Tiger Mask retired in 1983

It was also reported by Wrestling Stats & Info that this has been the longest vacancy for a title in the company since Tiger Mask vacated the Junior Heavyweight Championship.

Tiger Mask defeated Fishman on June 13, 1983, to become the Junior Heavyweight Champion. However, just two months later, the title had to be vacated when Tiger announced his retirement from the ring.

The championship remained vacated until February 7, 1984, when the Dynamite Kid defeated The Cobra to become the Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Several wrestlers have used the Tiger Mask gimmick, with the first being Satoru Sayama.

What do you make of the record regarding the Women's Tag Team Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

