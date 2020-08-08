Unique WWE SummerSlam poster featuring The Fiend revealed (Photo); updated match card

WWE is getting ready for SummerSlam this August, as the pay-per-view comes closer and closer. While the venue of the event is not yet revealed, it has been reported before that WWE is looking for a venue to hold the event outside the WWE Performance Center and are trying to get an actual live audience for their show. Now, the WWE SummerSlam poster is out according to a report by Heel By Nature and it features The Fiend.

WWE SummerSlam poster released

The official poster of WWE SummerSlam is now out and it features The Fiend in the classic Bray Wyatt pose.

The WWE SummerSlam poster featuring Bray Wyatt's The Fiend

This time, it appears that the catchphrase of the show is, "You'll never see it coming", based on the feud between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. With both Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre claiming that their opponent would not see their finisher — the RKO and the Claymore — coming at them before it took them out.

WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on 23rd August, and the card is already looking very promising. The current match card for WWE SummerSlam is as follows:

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt's The Fiend

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (c) vs Andrade and Angel Garza w/ Zelina Vega

WWE United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews (c) vs MVP

Seth Rollins vs Dominik Mysterio

While there are still a large number of matches to be added, at this point, a lot of storylines are building towards WWE SummerSlam on WWE's shows. The event will be preceded by the NXT TakeOver: XXX event. It is also not clear who RETRIBUTION are, what they want, and whether this new WWE group will be playing a role at WWE SummerSlam or not.

RETRIBUTION continued their run of havoc over WWE on #SmackDown!



Full results: https://t.co/KcLu2mAqle pic.twitter.com/n09vzkKWqH — WWE (@WWE) August 8, 2020

One of the biggest matches at WWE SummerSlam will be the one that takes place between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. After Braun Strowman defeated Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House avatar, and then was apparently drowned in the Swamp Fight against Bray Wyatt's cult leader avatar, this time, he will be facing The Fiend form of Bray Wyatt.