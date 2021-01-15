Universal Championship contract signing and match announced for WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns and Adam Pearce will sign a contract on SmackDown tonight for their WWE Universal Championship match at the 2021 Royal Rumble PPV.

The announcement was made by WWE yesterday on Twitter, a week after Adam Pearce won a gauntlet match to earn an opportunity at Roman Reigns' Universal title at the Rumble. The two stars will sign the dotted line on the Blue brand to make the match official.

Last week on SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso took out Shinsuke Nakamura, who was set to battle Adam Pearce in the finals of the gauntlet match. Reigns and Uso, however, proceeded to knock out Pearce as well. They used him to pin an unconscious Nakamura, thus giving Pearce the victory and the No. 1 contender spot.

Adam Pearce took to Twitter to ask Roman Reigns to call off the match, but the Head of the Table didn't accept. Reports have also emerged stating that WWE could replace Adam Pearce with Kevin Owens as Roman Reigns' opponent at the Royal Rumble. If Pearce does indeed challenge The Tribal Chief for the title, this will be his first wrestling match since 2014.

King Corbin will collide with Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown

King Corbin will face Rey Mysterio

Besides the contract signing, WWE has announced its first match for SmackDown tonight. The 2019 WWE King of the Ring winner King Corbin will clash with former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio in a one-on-one match on SmackDown.

The Master of the 619 will seek retribution against King Corbin after his ambush on him and Dominik Mysterio on SmackDown last week. With the Royal Rumble on the horizon, Rey Mysterio and King Corbin could also be eyeing an opportunity to participate in the 30-man match.