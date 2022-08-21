"The Rock spit it out!"- Unscripted moment that left the former WWE Champion disgusted

Kurt Angle has recalled an unscripted in-ring moment with The Rock that saw him drink spoilt milk on WWE TV.

The Rock and Kurt Angle are two of the greatest superstars to ever step foot in a WWE ring. The duo collided on various occasions during the early-2000s and featured in several entertaining segments on the company's programming.

Kurt Angle recently shared a throwback video featuring himself and The Great One. In the clip, Angle can be seen offering a carton of milk to the Hollywood star as a friendly gesture.

Little did the two stars know that the milk was spoilt and wasn't drinkable. The WWE veteran took the milk carton and gulped it down, only to spit it all out the next second. Check out Angle's tweet below:

"True story!!!! After our match, I offered @therock a carton of milk as a friendly gesture but neither did The Rock nor I knew the milk was sitting in a hot room for days! It was sour as F#CK and the milk curdled into a cottage cheese texture. As you can see The Rock spit it out!"

The Rock and Kurt Angle have massive respect for each other

The Brahma Bull took on Kurt Angle in a long string of main events during the duo's peak in WWE. Outside the ring, though, the two legends have nothing but love and respect for each other.

On an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist spoke highly of the former WWE Champion. Check out his comments below:

"You know what, what’s so great about him is he comes up with so many great innovative ideas. He’s his mind’s always working. You know, you could tell now to this day, how creative he is what he’s able to do with his businesses and his acting. He’s just a really creative guy and I really enjoyed working,” said Angle.

The Rock and Angle carried out the segment mentioned above like true professionals, judging by the video that the latter shared on his Twitter handle. It would be interesting to see what The People's Champion has to say about the incident in question.

Did you notice anything off with the segment when you first saw it, looking at how quickly The Great One spit the milk out?

