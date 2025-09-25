  • home icon
Unseen footage of CM Punk, AJ Lee, and top female star at WWE Wrestlepalooza

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Sep 25, 2025 05:22 GMT
AJ and Punk meet the newly-crowned champion (via WWE's Instagram)
AJ and Punk meet the newly-crowned champion (via WWE's Instagram)

WWE Español has shared a backstage clip of CM Punk and AJ Lee with Stephanie Vaquer. The husband-wife duo can be seen congratulating Vaquer on her Women's World title win at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

At WWE Wrestlepalooza, Stephanie Vaquer took on IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World title. In the end, Vaquer defeated SKY to become the new Women's World Champion. It hasn't been long since Vaquer made her way to WWE and she has already become one of the hottest acts on weekly TV.

WWE Español has now shared a BTS video of Stephanie Vaquer meeting CM Punk and AJ Lee after her massive win at Wrestlepalooza. The duo can be seen congratulating Vaquer on her title win. Check out the clip below:

CM Punk's high praise for Stephanie Vaquer

Last year, CM Punk talked about Stephanie Vaquer's WWE NXT arrival during the Fanatics Fest NYC event. He had big praise for Vaquer and called her a heavy hitter.

“Roxanne Perez is the present, and as far as the future, yeah the future looks good for her too, it’s the same thing with Bron Breakker. Uber talented, head on her shoulders, sky’s the limit, I want to see what she can do on the main roster. But also I know there’s some heavy hitters coming to NXT. Stephanie Vaquer, I think Giulia is coming, so if they’re going to NXT, I wanna see them mix it up with Roxanne Perez. I think that’s gonna be some Dynamite stuff.” [H/T WrestleTalk]
Stephanie Vaquer won a battle royal at WWE Evolution 2025 to earn an opportunity at Naomi's Women's World title. After Naomi went on a hiatus due to her pregnancy, plans had to be changed in a hurry and Stephanie took on IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza. Her fans are quite excited to see her defend the belt against WWE's top female stars in the coming months.

