Unseen footage of Rey Mysterio at UFC event amid WWE absence surfaces online

An unseen footage of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio at a recent UFC event amid his absence from the Stamford-based promotion has surfaced online.

The Luchador was last seen in the Stamford-based promotion during the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, where he locked horns with Logan Paul for the United States Championship. Mysterio unfortunately suffered a knee injury and has been out of action for almost four months now. However, The LWO member is rumored to return to WWE television soon.

WWE Espanol's official Instagram account recently posted a video where Rey Mysterio can be seen having fun at the UFC Mexico event.

"[Rey Mysterio] pasándola increíble anoche en #UFCMexico 🔥👑 / having a blast at #UFCMexico @ufcespanol @tkogrp," they wrote in the post's caption.

You can check out the video below:

R-Truth sent a message to Rey Mysterio amid the latter's WWE absence

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, R-Truth sent a message to Rey Mysterio amid the latter's absence from television.

Truth told the legendary luchador to be strong as he was going to take care of Dominik Mysterio in the latter's absence.

"Be strong. I am looking over Dom. He is in good hands. We are the Judgment Day Rey. Just keep doing what you're doing. And I'll make sure Dom is taken care of. It is what it is Rey, and the best thing I can say is live, laugh and [gestures a heart] love."

Many fans believe Rey Mysterio might return soon to exact revenge against Logan Paul for cheating his way to win the United States Championship at the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the legend's future.

Do you want Rey to win the United States title again? Let us know in the comments section below.