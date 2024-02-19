"Until I give the command" - The Rock sends a message on social media

The Rock took to social media to send a message promoting the Daytona 500, a 500-mile-long NASCAR Cup Series race.

The Great One recently made headlines at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event, as he turned heel and slapped Cody Rhodes. He also cussed out at Triple H after joining forces with The Bloodline.

Taking to Twitter/X, The Rock promoted the upcoming NASCAR race, sending a short message.

"I came all the way from Hawaii, my friends - so I ain’t leaving Daytona until I give the command," wrote The People's Champion.

The Rock recently gave advice to NASCAR's 'villain' Denny Hamlin

The Rock recently turned heel on WWE programming. On the latest edition of the blue brand, he officially joined The Bloodline and acknowledged Roman Reigns' faction.

The People's Champion recently gave advice to NASCAR's 'villain' Denny Hemlin. While speaking at a press conference, the former WWE Champion stated the following:

"The best and greatest bad guys and villains out there, bad guys, bad girls, villains, are coming from a place of truth,” Johnson said. “One of the cool things that being a great bad guy and a great villain offers — and this is my advice to Denny, is not only do you embrace it, but you also get the opportunity to say and do a lot of things that people can’t."

He added:

"A lot of people wish they can, but they don’t so you don’t have to. Let me and Denny do the talking and get the boos."

On The Road to WrestleMania 40, The Great One is expected to play a major role with Roman Reigns set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. Reigns and Rhodes will cross paths in a rematch from WrestleMania 39.

