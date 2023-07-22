"Up yours Flair" - Former WWE star claims he will have the best match in NWA history (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 claimed that he is going to have a great match at NWA 75, and it will be the best match in the history of the company.

The NWA 75th Anniversary show will emanate from St. Louis, MO, on August 26 & 27, 2023. Several top stars of the wrestling business, such as Tyrus, EC3, Matt Cardona, Homicide, and others, are scheduled to appear at the event.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 threw some shade at NWA greats such as Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat, and Sting, saying that his match with Tyrus will eclipse their encounters from back in the day. He claimed that he would bring a stellar match out of Tyrus.

"Dare I make the bold prediction, that Tyrus vs. EC3 for the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion at NWA 75 will be the greatest match in NWA history? Up yours Flair. Eat a box of D's Steamboat. Get lost Arn Anderson, Ole, all y'all, Sting, I beat you. I will have the greatest match in NWA history. I'm that good, I'm gonna have it with Tyrus." [14:10 - 14:39]

EC3 claimed to know Tyrus outside of the WWE

During the same conversation, EC3 claimed that the two former WWE stars had a long and illustrious past. He recalled how Tyrus was around when he won World titles in Impact and even cost him the gold on one occasion.

"But the reality is Tyrus, we came in FCW together. He was my bodyguard, he was my confidant. In Impact, he was there for my world title wins. He was there to cost me the world title at one point. We have a storied, long, illustrious past. What do I think of him? Hell, I do a podcast with him, you know. We have a cordiality, we have a friendship, we have a kinship. He knew I was going to be coming and I am coming." [14:40 - 15:10]

MuscleManMalcolm @MalcolmMuscle Tyrus vs EC3 will headline NWA 75 for the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship pic.twitter.com/aC2x8iX6O7

It will be interesting to see if Tyrus can hold on to the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship against the dangerous EC3 at the event.

