Upcoming WWE appearance could reveal RAW plans for Lita

Lita shocked the world when she teamed up with Becky Lynch to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Recently, WWE The Bump's Kayla Braxton revealed some plans for the champion on the Road to WrestleMania.

Last year, Lita (aka Amy Dumas) returned to WWE and confronted Charlotte Flair. However, her real target was Becky Lynch and the two began feuding on WWE RAW. Later, she challenged Big Time Becks for the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 and lost.

Last Monday, Dumas won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Becky Lynch with a notable assist from Trish Stratus. Recently, Kayla Braxton on WWE's The Bump revealed that Dumas will be appearing on the show with the title. Check it out:

"Next Wednesday is International Women's Day. Here on The Bump, we are going to celebrate it in a big way. We've got Lita in the studio, in Stamford next week. Of course, she's going to be showing off her new gold."

Fans were concerned that Damage CTRL could invoke their rematch on WWE RAW and possibly win the titles back. However, Lita's appearance with the title could possibly mean that the duo won't drop the titles on the red brand ahead of WrestleMania.

Lita made history on WWE RAW after winning the titles

After months of feuding with Damage CTRL, Becky Lynch finally received some backup in the form of WWE Hall of Famer Lita. Later, the two superstars challenged IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the titles.

Last Monday, Trish Stratus also returned to the company to even the odds against Damage CTRL, which allowed the Hall of Famer to hit her signature Litasault on SKY to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

She made history by winning those titles as the former Team Xtreme member became the second WWE Hall of Famer in the company to win a Tag Team title after being inducted into the illustrious group. Check it out:

It will be interesting to see who The Man and Dumas face at WrestleMania 39 as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. It is highly likely that Trish could join the champions and face Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match at the Show of Shows.

