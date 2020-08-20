Update on backstage mood and details heading into WWE SummerSlam

WWE is getting ready for an immense weekend of wrestling this week as they are set to host WWE SmackDown, WWE SummerSlam, as well as WWE RAW, at the WWE ThunderDome. They will also be filming NXT TakeOver XXX at Full Sail Live in a massive event. This will be the first time since March that WWE's main roster shows will be taking place outside the Performance Center since the beginning of the pandemic.
Heading into this weekend, a report has emerged from WrestleVotes, who has claimed that the backstage spirit heading into WWE SummerSlam is extremely high at the moment.
Update on backstage mood ahead of WWE SummerSlam
In an update from WrestleVotes, it appears that the mood backstage is extremely good as the company heads into WWE SummerSlam. In fact, the report stated that spirits are higher than they have been in a long time.
The report added details that road employees and others who had been away from WWE during the pandemic were being brought back to the company. The addition of the WWE ThunderDome is creating a lot of excitement backstage as well. The energy in WWE appears to be very positive as SummerSlam is now only days away.
"Source in Orlando says spirits are as high as they’ve been in some time. Many backstage road employees who have been off are returning & the intrigue of the ThunderDome has staff excited. The energy this weekend from the talent performing should be off the charts."
This is the first time in a long time that positive news has emerged about the condition backstage in WWE.
The WWE SummerSlam card is also stacked, with some incredible matches set to take place. Asuka will be challenging for both the RAW and the SmackDown Women's title at SummerSlam, while Drew McIntyre is set for an incredible WWE Championship match against Randy Orton. The WWE SummerSlam card can be seen below:
- WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton
- RAW Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks (c) vs Asuka
- SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs Asuka
- WWE Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt’s ‘The Fiend’
- RAW Tag team Championship Match: The Street Profits (c) vs Andrade and Angel Garza
- United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews (c) vs MVP
- Street Fight: Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins
- Hair vs Hair match: Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville