Update on the backstage perception of WWE creative writers post-Paul Heyman revealed

The backstage perception of the WWE creative writers since Paul Heyman left is rather different.

The writers go out of their way to do their best to help on-screen WWE talents.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Paul Heyman on WWE RAW as the advocate of 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar

Ever since the news emerged that Vince McMahon had gone ahead and released Paul Heyman from his position as the head of creative of WWE RAW as the Executive Director, there has been a lot of negative reactions from the fans. Instead of Paul Heyman, Bruce Prichard, who was previously the Executive Director of only WWE SmackDown, was placed in the position of joint-head of creative for both shows, to 'streamline' the company's direction.

With all the negative reaction surrounding this decision, and amidst reports that WWE Superstars are worried about their position in the company following the change, Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp has now reported that not everything is negative at the moment when it comes to WWE creative.

Backstage perception of current WWE creative

According to the report from Fightful, they had heard a lot of good things about the WWE creative writers backstage. A few talents reportedly said that they did not think that is was fair for Paul Heyman and Bruce Prichard to get all the credit for WWE's creative direction. Meanwhile, the WWE writers were the ones who were constantly criticized. They said that 95% of the writers are actually extremely passionate and work with the wrestlers they are writing to help them.

Pauil Heyman and Eric Bischoff were appointed as WWE Executive Directors last year

May 24th 2005. 15 years ago today @VinceMcMahon @EBischoff & @HeymanHustle went face to face for the first time ever on TV. #WWE pic.twitter.com/5Sdc1E9WkB — WWE Today In History (@WWE__History) May 24, 2020

There have also been a lot of reports stating that there are a lot of unscripted promos in WWE. Apparently, this is not the case always and the writers work really hard to make the promos what they are, given that they have rather thankless jobs in WWE.

Advertisement

Another talent also said that there were a lot of people working in WWE who were making the lives of WWE talents easier. Writers and referees all go out of their way to help the WWE Superstars regularly, but are never named on television.

“There are a lot of people who make our jobs easier. Writers and referees especially who go nameless because they are not mentioned by name on TV. Almost all of them work hard and are willing to help.”