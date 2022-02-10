"I'm so mad right now" - Update on Bianca Belair's Elimination Chamber gear

Bianca Belair recently revealed that her Elimination Chamber gear isn’t ready yet, due to some unfortunate circumstances.

Belair will be a part of the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event. The EST of WWE will step foot inside the Chamber against Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, and an undecided opponent for an opportunity at RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38.

The EST took to Twitter to mention that her Elimination Chamber gear isn’t ready, as her sewing machine has stopped working. Belair added that she is now sewing her gear with her hands and mentioned that it is going to take a long time.

“I’m so mad right now…For some reason my sewing machine won’t sew the fabric I’m using for my #WWEChamber gear…So, I’m literally sewing it by HAND! This is going to take forever!” wrote Belair.

Check out Bianca Belair’s tweet below:

Bianca Belair recently participated at the Royal Rumble 2022

Bianca Belair was a part of the 30-women Royal Rumble match, that took place on the 29th of January 2022. The EST entered the match at #8 and lasted for 47 minutes 30 seconds.

Belair put together an incredibly resilient performance and lived up to the reputation of being labeled the Iron Woman over the past few years. However, she was unfortunately eliminated by Charlotte Flair from the Rumble.

The returning Ronda Rousey ended up winning the Women's Royal Rumble and went on to choose Flair as her opponent for WrestleMania 38. This leaves Becky Lynch without an opponent for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE booked a women's Elimination Chamber Match to decide Big Time Becks' opponent and Belair will aim to book her ticket to WrestleMania 38. The EST's ultimate goal will be to avenge her quick loss to Lynch from SummerSlam by dethroning her at WrestleMania.

Do you think Belair will win the Elimination Chamber match? Sound off below!

Edited by Brandon Nell

