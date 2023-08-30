Update on Bianca Belair's in-ring status following absence from WWE TV - Report

The WWE Universe hasn't seen Bianca Belair on TV in nearly two weeks, with her last appearance taking place on the August 18th edition of SmackDown. A new report has revealed why the EST of WWE hasn't been around, and it's thankfully NOT injury-related.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Bianca Belair is taking some much-deserved and scheduled time off from the road. Despite Belair's leg being targeted in a backstage attack from Damage CTRL earlier this month, the outlet reports that the time off has nothing to do with any sort of injury.

Expand Tweet

The report also details that Belair has received high praise from those within WWE for her work ethic, specifically citing the amount of community-based work she did during her historic 420-day reign as RAW Women's Champion.

The report notes that at this time, there is no concrete time frame for Belair's return to action.

While Belair was victorious at SummerSlam, winning the WWE Women's Championship in an intense triple-threat contest, the sweet taste of victory would quickly turn sour. IYO Sky would go on to successfully cash in her MITB contract on the 34-year-old star, ending The EST's title reign at just 1 minute and 35 seconds. To date, this is the title's shortest reign.

Charlotte Flair reacts to potential match against Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania

During a recent interview with Josh Martinez on the Superstar Crossover podcast, Charlotte Flair was asked about the possibility of facing Bianca Belair at WrestleMania – an encounter that many fans have been predicting to be on the horizon for some time now.

While Flair did admit that the match would be "main-event worthy," she was unwilling to firmly commit to it, instead choosing to keep her options open.

"Everyone keeps asking me that. I feel like there's so many opportunities. Like, obviously, I know Belair vs. Flair is a main event-worthy match, but if it doesn't happen at [WrestleMania] 40, it's gonna happen at 41. If it doesn't happen at 41, it's gonna happen at 42. Like, I don't want to say, 'this exact person,' because what if I'm not giving credit to something that could potentially be there and be incredible?" she said. [H/T: Fightful]

To date, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair have only competed in three matches against one another. While Belair is 2-1 against The Queen, both wins came via DQ, while Flair's win against Belair in 2020 down in NXT came via pinfall.

Are you excited for Bianca Belair to return to WWE TV? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE