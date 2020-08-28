Update on Charlotte Flair's condition; how the women's roster will be affected once she returns

Ric Flair, much like his daughter, Charlotte Flair, has been written off WWE TV. While The Nature Boy was written off TV a couple of weeks ago, Charlotte Flair was written off TV over a month back.

Charlotte Flair was consistently facing Asuka for the WWE RAW Women's Championship after she lost the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. During Charlotte Flair's hiatus, many women wrestlers have risen the ranks and accomplished a lot.

Ric Flair on Charlotte Flair's return

Ric Flair was on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast recently. On the show, the sixteen-time World Champion spoke about Charlotte Flair's hiatus and how her return will impact the women's roster.

"She's fine, but this time she knows, and her personal physician and the company doctors have reinforced it, that she can't hurry the process. Otherwise, we're going to be right back. With the stuff that she does, the moonsaults and the way she lands and taking knees and everything, she's got to be a 100%. And she will be, but boy, I mean, I'm looking at the landscape now, and the other girls that have gotten the opportunity like Mandy [Rose] and Sonya [Deville] and Asuka [and] of course Sasha and Bayley. A number of them have gotten more opportunities, and Shayna is up and running now."

Ric Flair further spoke about Charlotte Flair's reaction to the current roster.

"I think she looks and says, 'my God, there's so many great great opportunities in terms of matches going forward.' So when she gets back, the roster will be will be thick. It'll be deep, and you could sit there right now and write down three matches that you'd want to see with her. I can write down five because I actually think about it. So she'll be fine just has to be patient and heal. The rotator cuffs, you got to let those heal. You gotta let the knees [heal], and I got to remind her sometimes like Seth was off for a year. She's likely out for a year. It's not the end. You'll come back."