Update on Chelsea Green's WWE status - Reports

Following a heartbreaking injury on her main roster debut, WWE fans have not seen too much of Chelsea Green. A report has now revealed that Green has signed a new contract with WWE, securing her future with the company.

Chelsea Green's WWE main roster bow didn't go her way. On her WWE SmackDown debut, Green was booked to win a Fatal Four-Way match that would have booked her place on the SmackDown Women's Survivor Series team. However, things went awry as she broke her wrist, and WWE called for Liv Morgan to win the match instead.

Just like the rest of my career, I couldn’t have an easy debut! LOL, that just wouldn’t be fit for my wild journey.

I’m headed into surgery now. I am beyond devastated but so excited to be a part of @WWE team SmackDown, when I get back! 💙 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) November 14, 2020

The most recent Fightful Select report disclosed that Chelsea Green has signed a new three-year contract with WWE. This comes after reports that several WWE Superstars had not signed contracts offered towards the end of 2020. Her contract was purportedly set to expire in the summer.

Chelsea Green preparing for WWE return

After Chelsea Green was unlucky enough to suffer an injury during her main roster debut, she was sidelined to recover from her broken wrist. However, Green has not allowed her time away from the ring to keep her down.

She has been training and rehabbing, waiting for the day of her WWE return. Green has not hesitated to share details of her journey back to the ring, sharing pictures and updates on social media.

"The sun is shining. The birds are chirping. And every day I’m getting closer to wrestling again. HAPPY MONDAY! xox The Comeback Kid"

The sun is shining. The birds are chirping. And every day I’m getting closer to wrestling again.

HAPPY MONDAY!

xox The Comeback Kid pic.twitter.com/9HlCZlY42G — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) January 18, 2021

Currently, the date of her return is not known. Fightful Select also reported several pitches made for Chelsea Green before her debut had not been used. Whether Green makes a strong return to the ring or not remains to be seen.

Previously, Superstars who have suffered injuries have had their pushes suffer along with them. On the flip side, names like John Cena and Triple H have also come back much stronger and gone on to have immense careers.

Presumably, fans will see Chelsea Green on WWE SmackDown in the near future.