Update on contract talks between Triple H and suspended WWE Superstar - Reports

The contract negotiations between WWE and Naomi have reportedly stalled.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are "deal points" in the newly offered contract that have not yet been finalized. Naomi's original contract with the company is set to expire soon, and while things have slowed down at the moment, the sides are still in talks.

Naomi's old contract prevents her from signing another promotion until it expires. The company could opt to freeze the contract for the time missed. It was reported earlier today that both Naomi and Sasha Banks' contracts are still up in the air, but WWE and Triple H were expected to offer the former SmackDown women's champion a new contract.

As of now, there remains no concrete update on whether the former Women's Tag Team Champions will return to the company or not.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company ahead of the May 16th edition of RAW. The two were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions at the time but were scheduled to enter into singles feuds leading up to the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

Banks and Naomi reportedly wanted to focus on the tag team division and went into former EVP of Talent Relations John Lauriniatis' office and left the titles on his desk. The two left the titles on the executive's desk and exited the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole addressed the controversy a few days later on the blue brand and called their actions "unprofessional" and announced that they have been suspended indefinitely.

Many members of the WWE Universe expected to see Banks and Naomi back in the company after Triple H gained power, but that has not come to fruition yet.

After Sasha and Naomi vacated the Women's Tag Team Championships, several months passed before the tournament to crown new champions began. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez won the tournament, only to lose the titles to Damage CTRL's IYO SKY & Dakota Kai just a couple of weeks later. Only time will tell if the former champions return to the company to go after the titles they never lost.

Do you want to see Sasha Banks and Naomi return to the company? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : Would you like to see Sasha Banks and Naomi return to the company? Yes No 0 votes