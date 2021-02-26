Update on D-Von Dudley's health after stroke, Details of Vince McMahon's phone call, and more

D-Von Dudley opened up about his recent health struggles during the latest episode of his Table Talk podcast.

D-Von Dudley had revealed earlier this month that he suffered a stroke back in November 2020, and it could have been a terrible experience for the legend. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that the doctors got to him in time, and there were thankfully no adverse effects.

"I had a stroke. It could have been really bad. By the grace of God, they got it in time. There's no ill effects from the stroke. I'm healing up extremely well. I'm back on the show. Hopefully, I can return back as a producer in WWE soon. I want to say thank you to everybody. It happened November 13th. I'm good now…"

D-Von Dudley added that his recovery is going really well, and he hopes to continue being a WWE producer sooner rather than later.

D-Von Dudley recalled all the details of his stroke that happened on November 13th. The Tag Team Legend couldn't feel his legs at 5:30 am when he went to the bathroom, and it was his wife who called for the ambulance. D-Von Dudley suffered internal bleeding after the stroke, and the doctors had to insert a stent.

"They called the ambulance and took me in. I had a stroke, and I was bleeding internally as well, so they had to stop that. They put a stent in my right side. They ran it up to my brain because I had to have brain surgery, so instead of cutting me up, they ran it right up to the brain to break up the blood clot."

He wanted to make sure I was ok: D-Von Dudley on Vince McMahon's phone call

Advertisement

D-Von Dudley is currently undergoing physical therapy, and he is consuming several medicines to ensure that his recovery goes ahead without any complications.

D-Von Dudley revealed that John Laurinaitis called him and has been continuously monitoring him. The veteran also stated Vince McMahon reached out to ask about his health.

"John Laurinaitis has called and really has been monitoring me, making sure I'm getting the right care and everything. Vince called, and he wanted to make sure I was ok."

The multiple-time WWE Tag Team Champion disclosed what Stephanie McMahon did when she was informed that he had a stroke. The WWE CBO called D-Von's wife and even left him a thoughtful message.

"Here's why I like Stephanie McMahon so much. When the stroke happened, she called my wife, and then she called me and left a message, and she said, 'I know you're going to beat this. I know you are going to do well, but I want to hear it from you, so I will call you back because I want to hear you tell me you're going to be ok.' Sure enough, she called me back, and I couldn't answer. I called her back, and she said, "It's so great to hear your voice.' That was the most loving thing I think I ever received from somebody who doesn't have to care for me like that.'"

Advertisement

Vince McMahon's promotion has again been of invaluable help during the retired wrestler's recent health setbacks. D-Von Dudley is grateful for the WWE as the company has always taken great care of him.

"The WWE, I will say, they will call. They will make sure they're there. They have been there for me, and they've done it for me. So, I could never, ever say anything bad about WWE. They've taken care of me in ways I never thought they would, and they did. So, thank you for everything you've done for me during this time." H/t WrestlingNews.co

D-Von Dudley is looking to return to work on March 25th, but he still has surgery to go before getting the green signal to resume his WWE duties.

We at Sportskeeda would like to wish D-Von Dudley all the very best for his recovery and hope to see him backstage in the WWE soon.