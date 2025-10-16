Update on former WWE star after he was arrested recently - Reports

Former WWE star Duke ‘The Dumpster’ Droese was arrested back in May, which ended up garnering a lot of attention around the world. The veteran made his debut in the company back in 1990 and managed to make headlines with his work in and out of the squared circle.

Duke Droese was one of the biggest names in the company back in the day and had one of the most heated rivalries with Triple H during his time in the company. Droese last wrestled in 2023 on the independent circuit and remains closely connected to the wrestling industry.

Duke Droese was arrested on one count of Attempted Aggravated Se*ual Exploitation of a Minor on May 2 in Tennessee, and if convicted of a Class D felony, could end up spending 2-4 years behind bars. The veteran reportedly tried to purchase child se*ual assault material using his Coinbase account, which led to the authorities getting alerted and making the arrest.

As per the latest reports from PWInsider, a hearing will now be conducted on October 22 in Warren County, Tennessee. If Droese doesn’t come to terms on a plea, a trial will then be scheduled during the hearing. An update on Droese’s status might be provided following the hearing. Time will tell what the allegations made against the veteran lead to.

Former WWE star addressed Duke Droese’s scandal

Former WWE superstar EC3 commented on Duke Droese’s arrest. The star addressed his scandal in an edition of The Wrestling Outlaws and stated that it was disturbing to see the veteran get involved in such an explicit purchase in the first place.

"Nothing about this is good. If I hate anything more than sexual assault, it's probably pedophilia. So, and you can edit that out if you need to. But, I mean, the idea, because there's a lot of amateur, kind of like, child trafficking, you know, undercover guys that, lure these dudes into traps and then confront them with all the evidence and video, and then the cops are on standby. You can imagine Duke 'The Dumpster' Droese being on, like, a Chris Hansen special." [From 2:18 onwards]

While an update on Duke Droese’s case still remains pending, fans will have to wait and see if any other WWE star comes out to address the case.

