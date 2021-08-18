Update on Ilja Dragunov after heavy bleeding during match on WWE NXT

Ilja Dragunov was in action on tonight's episode of NXT against Roderick Strong. He was quite clearly busted open during the match. WWE.com has an update on his condition, heading into his big match against WALTER at NXT TakeOver 36.

Dragunov answered Strong's open challenge on the Black and Gold brand, which was issued after the cancellation of his Cruiserweight Championship match against KUSHIDA. The Russian superstar was busted open near his eye during the match, even sporting a crimson mask.

Nevertheless, Ilja Dragunov won the hard-hitting contest but was quickly treated for his gruesome injury. WWE issued an update on its website, stating that he received eight stitches after sustaining a laceration above his right eye. Despite the injury, Dragunov has been cleared to compete at TakeOver 36.

Ilja Dragunov could end WALTER's 870-day title reign at NXT TakeOver 36

Ilja Dragunov will challenge WALTER for the NXT UK Championship this Sunday, at TakeOver 36. He has a chance to end the Austrian's 870-day title reign, having already come close to doing so in an empty arena match last October.

Proving his toughness, Dragunov came back to the Capitol Wrestling Center for a segment with WALTER. The Russian countered his interference in Imperium's NXT Tag Team Championship match against MSK but was promptly attacked for it. WALTER laid him out and stood tall over him.

This might be building towards a huge victory for Ilja Dragunov at TakeOver 36, where he slays the dragon and becomes the NXT UK Champion. Whether or not he is the right man to dethrone WALTER, though, is another question. Anyway, this match is set to be intense and hard-hitting.

WALTER vs. Dragunov is one of several exciting matches on the TakeOver 36 card, the rest of which looks like this:

Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O'Reilly in a Two-out-of-Three Falls Match

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women's Championship

LA Knight vs. Cameron Grimes for the Million Dollar Championship

