Best and Worst of WWE NXT before TakeOver 36 - Popular couple gets engaged, Spoiler for title change?

The final episode before NXT TakeOver 36 this Sunday was excellent. One could not ask for much more from a go-home show.

NXT used this week to boost anticipation for the upcoming event, which should be among the greatest TakeOvers in recent history. It is just a shame that it will be inside the Capitol Wrestling Center.

A card like this deserves a full arena, that had become the norm for NXT TakeOvers before the COVID-19 pandemic. Every match was enhanced as a result of this episode's developments, although NXT may have telegraphed an unfavorable outcome.

Anyway, even some of the non-TakeOver stories were well-told. One of them involved an engagement. This episode has set multiple things up for the future of the brand, whether or not it is subject to the radical changes proposed.

#3 Best: NXT's production team hits another couple of home runs

While quite a lot happened in the ring, NXT used the go-home episode to showcase two TakeOver feuds in backstage pieces.

The first one was a Prime Target video package for the 'Undisputed Finale' between Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly. It was masterfully produced, as always. The feud and its matches were made a bigger deal through this epic package.

There may be doubts over the extent of ridiculousness that Cole and O'Reilly will put each other through, but their story was told perfectly. The former NXT Champion also cut a brilliant promo during it, in what may prove to be his final appearance for the black and gold brand.

Meanwhile, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai had a split-screen verbal back-and-forth about friendship, jealousy, and sidekicks. It served its purpose in making their feud a lot more personal. Also, the fact that they haven't got physical in the ring since Kai's betrayal makes their match at TakeOver 36 even more exciting.

