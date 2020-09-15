Update on Jeff Hardy's future in WWE

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez, during the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, talked about Jeff Hardy's future in WWE. Previously, Jeff Hardy during a recent interview with BT Sport had revealed that he had signed a new contract with the company. During that interview, Jeff Hardy also revealed that they were bringing back his old theme, 'No More Words'.

🎶 Time has come and gone for word, A thousand threats I've heard before 🎶



As soon as crowds return, so does @JEFFHARDYBRAND's No More Words 😍



"It was a part of me re-signing, I know y'all want it..." pic.twitter.com/b9TqJoGYSl — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 14, 2020

“No More Words, when we do get in front of a crowd again, that was a part of me re-signing. I’m like, ‘If we get in front of people again, I’d like to use No More Words again because I know y’all own it.’ That was the deal for me re-signing. That’s gonna be the ticket when we get back in front of crowds. That’s going to boost me even more. To hear that music again…I think the Hardy Boyz music is just for Matt and Jeff Hardy, not just Jeff Hardy.”

Now, with the report from Wrestling Observer Radio, Jeff Hardy's possible future in WWE may be revealed.

Jeff Hardy's future in WWE possibly revealed

Jeff Hardy has been a consistent fixture on WWE SmackDown over the last few weeks. In that time, he has become the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Dave Meltzer talked about his future in WWE, now that he has signed a new contract with the company, saying that this meant that fans would not be seeing The Hardy Boyz together outside WWE as soon as was expected.

"Yeah, so that pretty much, the Hardy Boyz as a tag team... I don't want to say never, but we're probaby talking years. I don't know if it's a three or five year deal, but generally WWE contracts these days are all five year deals, so that's a long long time. So, he's not going, his contract was coming due for a couple months. The Hardy Boyz contracts started on the same day and were supposed to end on the same day. But what happened was that they tacked so much time from Jeff Hardy's injuries on, that there was a long gap between the ending of both men's contracts. There was actually some time tacked on to Matt's too, but Jeff was obviously injured a lot more in the last couple of years, so he had more time tacked on."

