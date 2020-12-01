Update on Jeff Hardy after scary Swanton Bomb on WWE RAW

Earlier tonight on WWE RAW, the finish of the Symphony of Destruction match was a scary one. Jeff Hardy hit a Swanton Bomb off the top rope to the outside of the ring onto Elias through a table.

Unfortunately, it was done in the corner at ringside with the steel steps, and Hardy landed on the steel steps with the back of his head and neck before pinning Elias for the victory.

The WWE Universe immediately took to social media in worry for the Charismatic Enigma, even though he was able to walk away from the match under his own power.

Jeff Hardy said to be okay after the scary landing on WWE RAW

In an update from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the word from backstage seems to indicate that Jeff Hardy is okay following his scary landing at the end of the match against Elias.

Wrestling fans around the world can breathe a collective sigh of relief tonight, as Hardy was able to escape a serious injury. With any luck, hopefully, this is the last we have seen of the Symphony of Destruction match in WWE for the foreseeable future.

No update has been given on Elias at this time, but it would certainly appear that Hardy took the worst of the bump so he should be okay as well. Are you relieved with the news on Hardy? Sound off in the comments section below.